GATE 2021 exams to begin from February 5, eligibility criteria relaxed; 2 new subjects introduced

The Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) announced the dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 exams on July 25. The entrance examinations for postgraduate admissions will commence from February 5, 2021, and end on February 14, 2021.

The GATE-2021 exams will be conducted over a longer period this time keeping the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in mind. The competitive exams will be held on the following dates next year – February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14.

Apart from the extended schedule, several other changes have also been made to GATE 2021. The eligibility criteria has also been relaxed for next year to give more students a chance to appear for GATE 2021. Changes have been made as per the recommendations of the IIT Bombay team.

This year, students from humanities background will also be allowed to take the GATE exam. Two new subjects have been added too, which include Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XS). With the introduction of two new subjects, the total number of subjects for GATE 2021 has increased to 27.

The eligibility criteria were also relaxed from a minimum of 10+2+4 to 10+2+3, meaning, third-year students can also apply for GATE 2021 now.