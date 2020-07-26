हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GATE 2021

GATE 2021 exams to begin from February 5, eligibility criteria relaxed; 2 new subjects introduced

Apart from the extended schedule, several other changes have also been made to GATE 2021. The eligibility criteria has also been relaxed for next year to give more students a chance to appear for GATE 2021. 

GATE 2021 exams to begin from February 5, eligibility criteria relaxed; 2 new subjects introduced
File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-B) announced the dates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 exams on July 25. The entrance examinations for postgraduate admissions will commence from February 5, 2021, and end on February 14, 2021.

The GATE-2021 exams will be conducted over a longer period this time keeping the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation in mind. The competitive exams will be held on the following dates next year – February 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14.

Apart from the extended schedule, several other changes have also been made to GATE 2021. The eligibility criteria has also been relaxed for next year to give more students a chance to appear for GATE 2021. Changes have been made as per the recommendations of the IIT Bombay team. 

This year, students from humanities background will also be allowed to take the GATE exam. Two new subjects have been added too, which include Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XS). With the introduction of two new subjects, the total number of subjects for GATE 2021 has increased to 27.

The eligibility criteria were also relaxed from a minimum of 10+2+4 to 10+2+3, meaning, third-year students can also apply for GATE 2021 now.

Tags:
GATE 2021Gate entrance examsGate exams 2021Gate exam datesGate 2021 exam dateBombay IIT-B
Next
Story

Narco-terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara; 3 arrested with Rs 50 crore drugs, weapons

  • 13,85,522Confirmed
  • 32,063Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M11S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Rahul Gandhi calls for Rajasthan assembly amid pandemic