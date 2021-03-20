GATE 2021 Results are out; only 17.82 % of candidates qualify for exam

New Delhi: Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) results have been declared. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the results of the GATE 2021on Friday (March 19).

The candidates who have appeared for this examination can visit the official website of the Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE). The candidates will need to log in with their credentials in order to check and download their result.

Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) examination 2021 was conducted by IIT Bombay on February 6, 7, 13, 14 at multiple centres across India.

Falguni Banerjee Naha, Public Relation Officer, IIT Bombay said "A total of 913275 Admit cards were issued to the candidates to appear for GATE 2021 examination, which was conducted on 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th February 2021. Two additional days namely, 5th and 12th February were used to ensure safety measures at the examination centres as per the social distancing model with isolation facility."

Out of the total 7,11,542 candidates who appeared for the GATE 2021 exams, merely 17.82% (1,26,813) have passed the exam. 98732 male and 28081 female candidates passed the exam.

Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) examination 2021 was conducted in a total of 27 papers which includes two newly introduced papers viz., Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Sciences (XH).

Candidates can download the official scorecard for Graduate Aptitude Test For Engineering (GATE) examination 2021 from the GOAPS portal from March 30 to June 30 2021.

