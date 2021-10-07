GATE 2022: Last date to apply with late fees on gate.iitkgp.ac.in, here’s list of documents required

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is all set to conclude the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 on Thursday (October 7, 2021).

The interested candidates who wish to apply for the GATE 2022 can apply with late fee through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 registration process comprises filling the application form, uploading the required documents and payment of the application fee.

The candidates also need to note that the defective application list will be displayed on October 26 for rectification and the last date for rectification will be November 1, 2021. The last date for change of paper, category and exam city will be done till November 12, 2021.

IIT GATE 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE 2022- gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘GATE 2022 Registration’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Fill the registration form with correct details in the new page and click on 'submit'

Step 5: Make the registration fee payment and download the receipt for future use

IIT GATE 2022: Documents required

Applicant’s (Candidate) name

Date of birth

Valid mobile number(the number should be functional)

Email ID (the email Id should be functional)

Name of Parents

Educational degrees in scanned format (Check the dimensions and size)

Scanned current photograph (to be submitted as per the required size)

Scanned signature of the applicant

Scanned copy on one valid photo ID document such as Aadhaar card or PAN card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (disability certificate if applicable)

GATE exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on February 5, 6, 12, and 13. The candidates must note that the scores of GATE are considered valid for 3 years. IITs conduct GATE every year for admission into Master’s and doctoral programmes.

