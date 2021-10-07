SSC exam schedule for CHSL, CGL phase 9 examination 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday (October 6, 2021) announced the exam schedule of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 2 Examination 2020, tier 2 and 3 of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination 2021.

The candidates need to note that the exam schedule is available on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

The official notice of the commission revealed that the CHSL 2020 tier 2 descriptive paper will be held on January 9, 2022, while the SSC CGL 2020 tier 2 exam will be held on January 28 and 29, 2022. Followed by the tier 3 exam which will be held on February 6, 2022. Lastly, the selection post (phase-IX) examination will be conducted from February 02, 2022 to February 10, 2022.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Commission said in its official notification.

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” it has added.

