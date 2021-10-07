हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC 2021

The commission has released the exam timetable of the CHSL and CGL 2020 Tier 2 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Exam 2021 at the official website. 

SSC exam schedule for CHSL, CGL phase 9 examination 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, details here

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday (October 6, 2021) announced the exam schedule of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 2 Examination 2020, tier 2 and 3 of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination 2021. 

The candidates need to note that the exam schedule is available on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

The official notice of the commission revealed that the CHSL 2020 tier 2 descriptive paper will be held on January 9, 2022, while the SSC CGL 2020 tier 2 exam will be held on January 28 and 29, 2022. Followed by the tier 3 exam which will be held on February 6, 2022. Lastly, the selection post (phase-IX) examination will be conducted from February 02, 2022 to February 10, 2022. 

ALSO READ | SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration begins for 3,261 vacancies on ssc.nic.in, details here

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Commission said in its official notification.

“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” it has added.

Click here for SSC CHSL, CGL exam timetable

