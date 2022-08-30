SAMS Odisha: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is conducting the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission and the application process is underway. Candidates who are yet to fill in the application form please note that today is the last date to apply on samsodisha.gov.in. The application link is still available on the official website. Candidates need to register and enter then enter their login details to fill in the forms and must note that application forms submitted after today will not be accepted. The link will be active today up till 4 pm.

The dates were extended keeping in mind the flood situation that was causing trouble in the state and an official notice was also released on the website, samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission: Here is how to apply

Visit the website – samsodisha.gov.in

Then click on Higher Secondary School +2 under School and Mass Education

Then click on student login

Register if you are a new user

Login with the details and fill out the form

Submit the form

Download and keep a copy of the same

Odisha SAMS +2 Admission 2022 Merit List

As per the dates released, the second merit list of SAMS Odisha will be released on 7th September 2022 at 3 PM and students will be able to apply for e-admissions till 10th September 2022. The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 1st merit list was released on 19th August 2022 and students were given time till 25th August to apply for admissions. However, due to the heavy rains in the state, the last date to apply is now 30th August till 4 PM.