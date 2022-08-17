GATE 2023: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 schedule is out! Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur will be conducting GATE 2023 and the registrations will begin on August 30 on the official website Of GATE--gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates interested in taking the computer-based test (CBT) should visit the official website and apply according to the published timetable. GATE 2023 dates and information can be found here.

According to the GATE 2023 exam schedule, computer-based tests will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The GATE 2023 application form will be made available online, and candidates will be needed to apply for the GATE 2023 exam online exclusively, according to the timetable. ALSO READ: TS ICET 2022: Results to be out on THIS DATE at icet.tsche.ac.in- Check latest update

GATE 2023: Important Dates

Events Date GATE 2023 application form release date August 30 GATE 2023 registration last date September 30 GATE 2023 extended application process with late fee ends October 7, 2022 GATE 2023 application correction window November 4 to 11, 2022 GATE 2023 admit card release date 3-Jan-23 GATE 2023 exam date February 2, 4, 11, and 12, 2023 Candidate's response releasing date February 15, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer keys February 21, 2023 GATE 2023 result date March 16, 2023 GATE 2023 scorecard March 21, 2023

GATE 2023: Paper Pattern

GATE 2023 will be held for 29 papers, with candidates eligible to take one or up to two papers. A candidate may, however, only choose the second paper from the pre-defined Two Paper Combination list accessible on the GATE 2023 website.

GATE 2023 paper is for a total of 100 marks, General Aptitude (GA) is common for all papers (15 marks), while the rest of the paper covers the particular syllabus (85 marks).

GATE 2023 will be held in a computer-based examination (CBT) format, with IIT Kanpur hosting the exam this year. IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee) will administer the exam on behalf of the National Coordination Board - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI).





