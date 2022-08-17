TS ICET 2022: According to certain media reports Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce the TS ICET 2022 results on August 22. Candidates will be required to enter the login credentials at the TS ICET official website-icet.tsche.ac.in to check TS ICET results 2022. The TS ICET exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022 in two shifts.

TS ICET Results 2022: Important Dates

TS ICET 2022

Day 1- July 27, 2022 (10 am to 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm to 5 pm)

Day 2- July 28, 2022 (10 am to 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm to 5 pm)

TS ICET results 2022 date- August 22, 2022 (Monday)

TS ICET result 2022: Steps to download the result

Candidates shall follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the TS ICET results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the ICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the “TS ICET 2022 result 2022” tab.

Step 3: Candidates shall now mention the necessary details required such as user ID and password.

Step 4: Now, click on the “Submit”.

Step 5: TS ICET results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the Telangana ICET results 2022 for future reference.

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) is an online state-level exam conducted annually for taking admissions to post-graduate programmes. The final answer key of the TS ICET exam 2022 will also be released along with the TS ICET results 2022. The authorities have earlier released the TS ICET preliminary answer key on August 4, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the TS ICET exam were given the opportunity of raising objections till August 8, 2022.

