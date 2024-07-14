Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766339
NewsIndia
GAURAV GOGOI

Gaurav Gogoi Appointed As Congress’ Deputy Leader In Lok Sabha

Earlier, the party had named Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. 

|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 12:56 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gaurav Gogoi Appointed As Congress’ Deputy Leader In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi will be the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha and a letter about the decision has been sent to Speaker Om Birla. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla informing him about the appointment of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, AICC general secretary organization K C Venugopal said on X.

While Gogoi will be the party’s deputy leader in the Lower House, eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be the party's chief whip, he said. Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party's whips in the Lok Sabha, he said.

Earlier, the party had named Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition who was subsequently appointed to the post. “Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal said.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?