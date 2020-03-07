Gauri Prasad Mahadik, wife of martyred Indian Army Major Prasad Mahadik, passes out of OTA Chennai as Lieutenant

New Delhi: Gauri Prasad Mahadik wife of martyred Indian Army Major Prasad Mahadik is now an Army officer after the passing out ceremony today (March 7) from Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

She cleared the examinations for the Service Selection Board (SSB) last year. She then qualified for training at the OTA. After thorough training which lasted 49 weeks starting from April 2019, Mahadik will now be inducted into the Indian Army.

Gauri Prasad Mahadik, is passing out from Officers Training Academy(OTA), Chennai as an Officer tomorrow. She proudly joins the Army though she has lost her husband Major Prasad Mahadik few years ago. #WomensDay #IWD2020 #EachforEqual #SheInspiresUs @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/csKV7NaLJR — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) March 6, 2020

Gauri said she feels the presence of her martyred husband surrounding her and expressed her desire to "do what he wanted to do for the nation". She cannot join the combat forces now but would like to do if she is given the opportunity. "He was in infantry, right now I can't join combat forces but if tomorrow given a chance I would definitely like to join the combat forces," she said.

Her husband, Major Prasad Mahadik was killed at his shelter at the Indo-China border in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh in December 2017.