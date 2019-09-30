Gautam Gambhir calls Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan 'role model for terrorists'

BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as a "role model for terrorists", and called for his "excommunication" from the sports community.

Lashing out at Imran Khan for his speech on Kashmir at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week, the cricketer-turned-politician said that sportspersons are supposed to role models of "good behaviour", and "strength of character", however, Imran Khan, who was a former cricketer himself, was a "role model for terrorists."

"Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists.

@ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from the sports community," Gambhir said while slamming Imran Khan.

Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

Imran Khan was a cricketer who played for Pakistan and the UK before becoming the prime minister of Pakistan. In his address at the 74th session of UNGA at UN building in New York last week, Khan had warned of "bloodbath" that will ensue in Kashmir once the restrictions, placed on people after Article 370 was revoked, will be lifted. Imran had further threatened of nuclear war by saying that "any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations would reverberate far beyond their borders."

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries ... anything could happen. But supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbor is faced with the choice – either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death? What will we do? I ask myself this question ... and we will fight. ... and when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders," Imran Khan had said in a 50-minute long speech that was well over the stipulated time of 15 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had made his address shortly before Imran Khan launched his anti-India rant, made no reference to Kashmir and his speech was solely focused on India's efforts to protect the environment.