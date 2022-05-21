हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GBSHSE HSSC result 2022

GBSHSE Class 12 result released at gbshse.info, know how to check

Candidates who appeared for the Goa Board HSSC or Class 12 exams can check their marks on the official GBSHSE website at gbshse.info.

GBSHSE Class 12 result released at gbshse.info, know how to check
Representational image

New Delhi: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the Goa Board Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) result 2022 today (May 21). Candidates who appeared for the HSSC or Class 12 exams can check their marks on the official GBSHSE website at gbshse.info.

Goa Board Class 12 exams were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022 across the state in 18 centres as well as 72 sub-centers. For the vocational stream, the HSSC exams were held from April 6 to April 22, 2022. It is to be noted that Goa Board class 12 marksheets can be downloaded by schools from May 24, 2022, reported NDTV.

GBSHSE HSSC result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official GBSHSE site on gbshse.info. 

2. On the homepage, click on Goa Board HSSC Result link. 

3. Enter login credentials and submit. 

4. Your GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 will appear on the screen. 

5. Check the result and save. Keep a copy for future needs. 

Around 18,195 candidates had registered for HSSC examinations in 2021, and the passing percentage was 99.40 percent. 

