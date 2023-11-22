'Gehlot Won’t Get Votes...': PM Modi Says Congress Faces Rejection In Rajasthan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Rajasthan, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while addressing a public meeting in Dungarpur district on Wednesday. He accused the Congress of bad governance, corruption, and injustice to the youths of the state.

PM Modi said that the people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to vote out the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. He claimed that wherever Congress leaders are going to seek votes, they are getting only one answer - ‘Gehlot ji, koni mile vote ji (Gehlot ji, you will not get the votes)’.

He urged the people to seize the opportunity of democracy and change the Congress government that has failed to deliver on its promises. He warned them not to make a small mistake that can make them suffer for five years. He said that it is important to send away Congress so that all the central government schemes can be implemented faster in Rajasthan.

He also slammed the Congress government for doing scams in all the government appointments and shattering the dreams of the youths. He said that this is an injustice to the children of the state who deserve a better future. He assured the people that the BJP government will work for the development and welfare of Rajasthan.