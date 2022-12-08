Gen Bipin Rawat's demise is a personal loss for the nation: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, on Thursday, said that the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was "resolute" and India would not step back during the 2017 Doklam crisis. While speaking at the event organised for the release of the book `Mahayodha ki Mahagatha` based on the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India General Bipin Rawat, Doval said, "In 2017, when we had tough a situation with the Chinese, we used to plan and discuss. Gen Bipin Rawat was resolute. When we said we won`t step back and we`re going to stay put and make Chinese retreat, they did it after 74-75 days of a tough time."

Talking about his personal relationship with Rawat, Doval said, "General Bipin Rawat`s demise is a personal loss for the nation. I had a personal equation with him. His focus was always the Indian Army and how the nation will shape in future."

"It was a shock that probably has its reverberations and it can be seen and felt all around today. He was a forward-looking person and determined to achieve results. He was a highly professional person," he said.

Gen Bipin Rawat died on December 8 in 2021 in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu`s Coonoor. Navy Vice Chief Admiral SN Ghormade and Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh were also present in the event. It is pertinent to note that on December 8, 2021, General Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.