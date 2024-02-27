trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725579
German Singer Cassandra Spittmann Meets PM Modi In Tamil Nadu, Sings 'Achyutam Keshavam' - WATCH

Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the 21-year-old singer, is very fond of Indian culture. She is known for singing devotional songs in multiple languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Kannada.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 07:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a delightful encounter on Tuesday as he met with German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. During their interaction, Spittmann showcased her musical talents by singing "Achyutam Keshavam" along with a Tamil song. A video capturing this musical exchange was shared by the news agency ANI, providing a glimpse of the enchanting performance.

 

 

PM Modi Launds Spittmann In Mann ki Baat

Spittmann's musical prowess had previously caught the attention of Prime Minister Modi, who mentioned her in one of his immensely popular monthly radio programs, Mann ki Baat. The Prime Minister's acknowledgement of her talent further elevated her profile, showcasing her love for Indian culture and devotion to music.

Who Is Cassandra Mae Spittmann? 

Despite being born with blindness, Spittmann has passionately pursued her love for music, specializing in devotional songs across various Indian languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Kannada. Her deep connection to Indian culture is evident through her Instagram profile, where she describes herself as a "German Singer-Songwriter in love with India," boasting a substantial following of over five lakh Instagram followers.

Spittmann's Singing Career

Prime Minister Modi had previously applauded Spittmann's talent on Mann ki Baat, introducing her to the audience and highlighting her captivating voice and her heartfelt expressions in every rendition. Spittmann's journey in music has been marked by notable achievements, including appearances on radio and television, collaborations with international artists, and recognition for her compositions in prestigious platforms like the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

International Recognition

Spittmann's dedication to her craft has earned her acclaim both domestically and internationally, with her performances resonating with audiences worldwide. As she continues to captivate listeners with her melodious voice and profound musical expressions, Spittmann's journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of passion and perseverance in the pursuit of one's dreams.

