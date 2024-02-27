German Singer Cassandra Spittmann Meets PM Modi In Tamil Nadu, Sings 'Achyutam Keshavam' - WATCH

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a delightful encounter on Tuesday as he met with German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. During their interaction, Spittmann showcased her musical talents by singing "Achyutam Keshavam" along with a Tamil song. A video capturing this musical exchange was shared by the news agency ANI, providing a glimpse of the enchanting performance.

VIDEO | PM Modi met German singer-songwriter Cassandra Mae Spittmann and her mother in Palladam, Tamil Nadu earlier today. She recited 'Achyutam Keshavam' and a Tamil song in front of the PM.



Spittmann, who has mastered music in several Indian languages, found her mention in the… pic.twitter.com/hjRmJyvoks — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2024

PM Modi Launds Spittmann In Mann ki Baat

Spittmann's musical prowess had previously caught the attention of Prime Minister Modi, who mentioned her in one of his immensely popular monthly radio programs, Mann ki Baat. The Prime Minister's acknowledgement of her talent further elevated her profile, showcasing her love for Indian culture and devotion to music.

Who Is Cassandra Mae Spittmann?

Despite being born with blindness, Spittmann has passionately pursued her love for music, specializing in devotional songs across various Indian languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali, and Kannada. Her deep connection to Indian culture is evident through her Instagram profile, where she describes herself as a "German Singer-Songwriter in love with India," boasting a substantial following of over five lakh Instagram followers.

Spittmann's Singing Career

Prime Minister Modi had previously applauded Spittmann's talent on Mann ki Baat, introducing her to the audience and highlighting her captivating voice and her heartfelt expressions in every rendition. Spittmann's journey in music has been marked by notable achievements, including appearances on radio and television, collaborations with international artists, and recognition for her compositions in prestigious platforms like the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

International Recognition

Spittmann's dedication to her craft has earned her acclaim both domestically and internationally, with her performances resonating with audiences worldwide. As she continues to captivate listeners with her melodious voice and profound musical expressions, Spittmann's journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of passion and perseverance in the pursuit of one's dreams.