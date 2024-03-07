'Ghar Wapsi' For Chandrababu Naidu? TDP-BJP Seat-Sharing Deal Likely To Be Sealed Today

NEW DELHI: As the political battlefield heats up in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to solidify yet another crucial alliance, this time setting its sights on Andhra Pradesh. Sources reveal that Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is expected to arrive in Delhi on Thursday evening, coinciding with the presence of Pawan Kalyan, chief of Jana Sena Party, in the national capital. The stage is set for a late-night meeting among the BJP, TDP, and JanaSena, marking a significant step towards the formation of a powerful Andhra Pradesh NDA alliance. BJP's state unit chief D Purandeswari is also in Delhi to meet the party's high command. She is likely to help decide on the number of seats the party will contest.

BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Alliance Possible

There has been talk of a triparty alliance between the regional parties and BJP for some time. The leaders of TDP are enthusiastic about the alliance as it would give it a renewed vigour to fight the YSR Congress in the elections. Though several meetings were held between the parties, they have yet to iron out creases. Last month, Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the electoral alliance but no decision was taken.

Seat-Sharing Dilemma

Sources reveal that the BJP has outlined its requisites, seeking 30 seats in the Assembly and a formidable presence with seven seats in the Lok Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Intriguingly, the negotiations also factor in the inclusion of one or two seats for Pawan Kalyan, indicating a delicate balancing act of political interests and aspirations.

BJP's Southern Strategy: Charting New Territories

BJP Eyes 84 Weak Seats

Analyzing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, where the BJP secured only 29 out of 127 seats across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Lakshadweep, the party has identified 84 'weak' category seats in South India as a key focus. Winning these seats is deemed crucial for the BJP's larger goal of achieving 370 seats, with the NDA eyeing a formidable 400+ seats.

BJP-BJD Alliance On Cards

In the backdrop of these developments, speculations about the BJP's efforts to form alliances extend to other states, particularly in Odisha. Reports suggest that negotiations between the BJP and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) are in the final stages, awaiting a formal announcement.

If successful, this alliance would mark the return of BJD to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold after 15 years, following the rupture in ties in 2009 post the Kandhamal riots in 2008. The political landscape is in flux, with alliances being forged and political equations redefined as the country hurtles towards the upcoming elections.

As the curtain rises on crucial deliberations between Chandrababu Naidu and BJP leadership, the outcome of these discussions holds the potential to reshape the political contours of Andhra Pradesh and reverberate across the national stage. With alliances taking shape and electoral strategies evolving, the stage is set for a high-stakes political drama in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.