Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2785465https://zeenews.india.com/india/ghatkopar-couple-assaults-ola-driver-video-goes-viral-mumbai-2785465.html
NewsIndia
MUMBAI COUPLE

Shocking Video Of Couple's Disturbing Attack Goes Viral; Man Slaps Ola Driver, Smashes Him To Ground In Mumbai

The video captures a man, in a fit of rage, lifting the driver, Kaimuddin Moinuddin Qureshi, and violently slamming him to the ground, leaving onlookers stunned and in disbelief.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shocking Video Of Couple's Disturbing Attack Goes Viral; Man Slaps Ola Driver, Smashes Him To Ground In Mumbai

Viral Video:  A couple has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Ola driver in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The incident took place around midnight on August 19, 2024, and quickly attracted widespread attention after a shocking video of the attack surfaced online.

The video shows a man forcefully lifting the driver in a fit of rage. The driver, Kaimuddin Moinuddin Qureshi, was slammed to the ground. This left the onlookers in disbelief.

The police have filed an FIR against the couple, charging them under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace).

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens expressing their frustration. One commenter stated, "This is a common thing here; people with money can do anything. It will be shocking to see if Mumbai Police does its work." Another urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the assault.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test