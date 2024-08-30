Viral Video: A couple has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old Ola driver in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The incident took place around midnight on August 19, 2024, and quickly attracted widespread attention after a shocking video of the attack surfaced online.

The video shows a man forcefully lifting the driver in a fit of rage. The driver, Kaimuddin Moinuddin Qureshi, was slammed to the ground. This left the onlookers in disbelief.

The police have filed an FIR against the couple, charging them under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace).

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with netizens expressing their frustration. One commenter stated, "This is a common thing here; people with money can do anything. It will be shocking to see if Mumbai Police does its work." Another urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the assault.