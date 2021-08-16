हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad assault video

Ghaziabad assault video: Case filed against SP leader Ummed Pahalwan under NSA

In connection with the Loni incident where an elderly man was beaten up, a case on Monday (August 16) was filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ummed Pahalwan under the National Security Act (NSA).

Ghaziabad assault video: Case filed against SP leader Ummed Pahalwan under NSA
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In connection with the Loni incident where an elderly man was beaten up, a case on Monday (August 16) was filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ummed Pahalwan under the National Security Act (NSA).

Umaid Pehalwan has been booked under the NSA for attempting to flare up communal tension on the basis of Facebook Live, speech and false story.

Umaid appealed to the District Magistrate, Session and Advisory Board to dismiss the NSA, but his appeal were dismissed, and the case has been registered under the NSA.

Earlier on June 30, 2021, the Ghaziabad Police invoked the NSA against the local SP leader in the assault video case. Ummed was arrested on June 19 in connection with the Loni incident where an elderly man was assaulted. 

According to the FIR filed on June 7, Ummed is accused of making the video of the incident that had gone viral on social media.

In the video clip, the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleged that he was thrashed by some young men and was asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. 

On June 15, the Ghaziabad Police had lodged an FIR against Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, a news website, some journalists and a political leader, among others for sharing the clip.

The police had ruled out the communal angle in the incident, claiming that the video was shared on the social media to cause communal unrest.

