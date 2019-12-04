Ghaziabad family suicide case: Main suspect Rakesh Verma likely to be arrested soon

In a major development in the Ghaziabad family suicide case, the police is likely to arrest the main suspect Rakesh Verma, soon. Verma's family provided the police with important information about him after the cops questioned them. His family was taken into custody for enquiry.

The country on Tuesday morning woke up to a grisly incident where five members of a family were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In Vaibhav Khand area of Indirapuram, three members of a family--husband, wife along with another woman, committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of their apartment. However, before the trio took this step, the couple strangled their two children--a daughter and a son--and stabbed them while they were sleeping inside the house, according to the Ghaziabad Police. A suicide note, pinned to a wall, was recovered and it cited financial crisis as the reason for this step, according to the Ghaziabad Police.

The Ghaziabad police had traced Verma's location in Kolkata and are in touch with the Kolkata Police over the same. Rakesh's name was mentioned in the suicide note. He is said to be a relative of the family and was earlier sent to jail, allegedly. After the initial investigation, the police had said he might be involved in the gruesome incident. Several other names have also been mentioned in the suicide letter. Three teams were initially formed by the Ghaziabad police to trace Rakesh. He was allegedly sent to jail earlier too.

The police identified the three adults--Gulshan Vasudev (45), his wife Parveen and Sanjana. Sanjana was living with the family for the last five years. She was working as the manager of a jeans business. There was a jeans factory in Gandhi Nagar.

In another twist, Sanjana's brother Feroz told the police that Sanjana had married Gulshan a year-and-a-half ago and so was living with the family.

Earlier her name was Gulshan but then later changed it to Sanjana. The family was unaware of their marriage.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The post-mortem of the family members will be completed by Wednesday afternoon.

Initially, while the wife died at the spot, Sanjana was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. However, she later succumbed to her injuries. According to an initial investigation, the reason for the incident is domestic discord and financial crisis. A certain amount of money was also found in their house and the note asked it to be used for the funeral rites of the family members, added the police.

A pet rabbit was also strangled. Further investigation is underway, added the police. The police have recovered Sulfas tablets from the house. The police is questioning the family members of Verma.

On December 1, 2019, the dues of the maid was cleared and she was dismissed from service, citing a tour of the family. On Monday, Gulshan had distributed blankets and jackets to the house help, guard, and housekeeping staff. All the clothes were new, according to Kaushal Sharma a staff of the society. The family had shifted to this society in October 2019.