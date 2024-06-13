Advertisement
GHAZIABAD FIRE NEWS

Ghaziabad: Five Including Two Children Die As Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building | Video

Five killed including two children as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire. 

|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 10:23 AM IST|Source: PTI
Ghaziabad: Five people were killed and two injured when a fire broke out in a residential building here, police said on Thursday. 

It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire. 

Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police personnel and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and a child from the building, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma told PTI. 

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit led to the fire, police said. 

Additional Police Commissioner, Ghaziabad Dinesh Kumar P said the fire started on the ground floor of the building and quickly spread to the first and second floors, trapping the residents. 

The fire spread due to foam kept in the house. Five bodies were recovered from the building, he said. 

Police said the deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7-month-old) and Farheen alias Parveen (25). 

The injured, Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Arsh was later discharged, they said.

