हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Five people, including 3 kids, die due to electrocution amid rains

"It was raining and two of these people, who went to some shop to run errands, touched the pole. This caused the casualties," said Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar.

Ghaziabad: Five people, including 3 kids, die due to electrocution amid rains
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Five people died due to electrocution in Rakesh Marg in Ghaziabad on Wednesday (September 1, 2021). As per the information shared by Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar, a resident of the house installed a new tin set a day before due to which some wire broke and the current flowed till the electric pole.

"It was raining and two of these people, who went to some shop to run errands, touched the pole. This caused the casualties," said Kumar.

"We have only done a preliminary investigation and are waiting for the report. We will try to provide all possible help to the victims," he added.

ALSO READ | Delhi, Ghaziabad to receive light to moderate intensity rains: IMD

The five deceased include three children, a man and a woman. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GhaziabadGhaziabad electrocutionRainfallRainselectrocution deathselectrocution incident
Next
Story

Abuse of process: SC to West Bengal on its repeated pleas to bypass UPSC in appointing DGP

Must Watch

PT2M45S

US may work with Taliban against ISIS-K: Pentagon, US Defense Department