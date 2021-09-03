Ghaziabad: Five people, including 3 kids, die due to electrocution amid rains

New Delhi: Five people died due to electrocution in Rakesh Marg in Ghaziabad on Wednesday (September 1, 2021). As per the information shared by Additional District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar, a resident of the house installed a new tin set a day before due to which some wire broke and the current flowed till the electric pole.

"It was raining and two of these people, who went to some shop to run errands, touched the pole. This caused the casualties," said Kumar.

"We have only done a preliminary investigation and are waiting for the report. We will try to provide all possible help to the victims," he added.

Five people people including three children and a woman died due to electrocution in Ghaziabad today. Two of them belong to a single family. They touched a pole that had running electric current at a shop: Ghaziabad ADM (City) Shailendra Kumar pic.twitter.com/XuoBYY7t5i — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 1, 2021

The five deceased include three children, a man and a woman.

