Rainfall

Delhi, Ghaziabad to receive light to moderate intensity rains: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (September 3, 2021) predicted that South-East Delhi, East Delhi and Preet Vihar can recieve rainfall today.

Delhi, Ghaziabad to receive light to moderate intensity rains: IMD
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (September 3, 2021) predicted light to moderate intensity rains over isolated parts of Delhi and other adjoining areas. Amid continous incessant rains in Delhi, the weather department revealed that South-East Delhi, East Delhi and Preet Vihar can recieve rainfall today.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would like to occur over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Preet-vihar, Panipat, Safido, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Adampur, Barwala, Narwana(Haryana), Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Kandhala, Shamli, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Deoband, Gangoh (U.P),  Sidhmukh, Bhadra, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours,” tweeted India Meteorological Department on Friday morning. 

Meanwhile, many parts of the national capital witnessed heavy showers on Thursday night and Friday morning. Here are some of the visuals:

Additionally, several routes in the capital city were either partially or completely waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement. Waterlogging was also witnessed near India Gate, Dhaula Kuan, and ITO. This is the second day in a row, the residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rains.

The downpour caused partial waterlogging on some roads, including the stretch of roads near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi`s Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm. 

