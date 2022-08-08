Girlfriend live-in partner murder: The trend of live-in relationships is on a rise these days. In such relationships, the couple often have fights and arguments over different issues. However, sometimes, things go too far. One such sensational incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a woman brutally killed her male partner.



The most shocking part is that not only the woman killed her partner, but made a big plan to hide her crime.



However, the woman was caught red-handed by the police while she was trying to dispose of her partner's body. The police at Tila Mor station area found a woman pulling a heavy trolley bag while patrolling. The woman panicked upon seeing the police and tried to run away. The police suspected the actions of the woman and stopped her. They then started searching the bag. The police team was left shocked when they opened the bag and found a dead body inside it.



On inquiry, the woman revealed her name as Preeti Sharma, wife of Deepak Yadav, resident of Tulsi Niketan, Ghaziabad. When the woman was asked about the body, she said it was her live-in partner Firoz, who is a resident of Sambhal. The woman told police that she left her husband Deepak Yadav 2-3 years ago and was in a live-in with Firoz since then.



The couple had a dispute between them on the night of August 6.

The woman was putting pressure on her partner Firoz to get married soon, while the latter was not interested.



At one moment, Firoz got angry with Preeti and said: "You are a cunning woman, you didn't remain loyal to your husband, how can you stay loyal to me". (Tu to chalu aurat hai apne pati ki nahi hui to meri kya hogi.)



The woman got extremely angry over this and slit Firoz's throat.

