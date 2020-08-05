Ghaziabad police arrests accused Akash Bihari in journalist Vikram Joshi murder case

New Delhi: Ghaziabad police on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) arrested another accused in the murder case of journalist Vikram Joshi. Ghaziabad Police had placed a reward of Rs 25000 on the accused Akash Bihari. He is the tenth suspect arrested in teh case.

In their fight against crime and criminals, at the Vijay Nagar police station a reward of Rs 25000 was announced against the accused Akash Bihari.

The police caught the accused from Jassi Pura Kat of police station after receiving a tip off from an informer during intensive checking last night.

Accused Akash Bihari has two more cases registered against him at Vijay Nagar police station in Ghaziabad.

With his arrest all 10 accused in the journalist Vikram Joshi murder case have been held. Notably, the police has already arrested main accused Ravi and Chhotu, for their alleged involvement in Joshi's murder.

Joshi died on July 22 after he was shot at by miscreants on July 21. Joshi had suffered bullet injuries in head and was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad.

The attack on Joshi took place at Mata Colony in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar. According to doctor, the veins in Joshi's head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.