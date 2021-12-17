हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad shocker: Man kills father with iron rod over property dispute

In a fit of rage, Sachin battered his father to death with an iron rod.

Ghaziabad shocker: Man kills father with iron rod over property dispute
Image for representation

Ghaziabad: A man beat his father to death with an iron rod during a quarrel over ancestral property in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Sachin of Sikroad village in Nand Gram, has been arrested.

According to the police, Sachin had a heated argument with his father Nand Kishore over ancestral property on Wednesday evening. In a fit of rage, Sachin battered his father to death with an iron rod.

READ | Ghaziabad is the most polluted city in north India

Based on a complaint, police arrested the accused and recovered the iron bar, an officer said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshGhaziabadmurderPolice
Next
Story

Bodh Gaya blasts 2018: 3 JMB terrorists get life sentence, 5 awarded 10 years imprisonment

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Court allowed framing of charges against 10 in delhi riot case