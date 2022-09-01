Ghulam Nabi Azad has announced the formation of a new party after resigning from the Congress and he has so far destroyed hundreds of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, today 5,000 workers are also going to leave the Congress in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad. But this loss of Congress does not seem to end here, but its fire is spreading to Himachal and Haryana. On one hand Bhupinder Singh Hooda's meeting with Ghulam Nabi Azad has created a ruckus in the Haryana Congress, while in Himachal also the side effects of Anand Sharma's 'Azad Bol' are being seen.

The hallmark of this was also seen on Wednesday, when the Congress announced 10 guarantees, including the restoration of the old pension scheme. This was the biggest event so far during the election mission of the Congress, but Anand Sharma was absent from it. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi praised the announcements of the Congress. Earlier, Anand Sharma had also resigned from the post of Chairman, Election Campaign Committee of Himachal Pradesh Congress. In such a situation, his absence shows that his displeasure persists. Even though Anand Sharma doesn't have a huge support base in Himachal Pradesh, such a split will affect the party's electoral prospects.

Apart from this, speculation has broken out in Haryana also due to the influence of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan were among the leaders who met Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday. Now senior Haryana leader Kumari Selja has raised questions on Bhupinder Singh Hooda. She says that the high command should take action against Bhupinder Singh Hooda and issue a show cause notice. It is clear that in the coming days, there may be upheaval in the Congress in Haryana. This crisis has arisen at a time when the high command has handed over the command in Haryana to Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Even after this, his closeness with Ghulam Nabi Azad is about to come.

Recently, after appointing Hooda's close aide Udaybhan, as the state president, the high command thought that now the conflict in Haryana would end. Even after this, Hooda's attitude has raised questions in front of the party. Hooda has been the CM of Haryana twice and comes from the Jat fraternity. He is considered to have a good support base, but now his rebellion can put the Congress in trouble. One of the reasons for this is also that the Congress lacks faces to attract voters in Haryana. In this way, the effect of Ghulam Nabi Azad is creating trouble for the Congress not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in Haryana and Himachal.