Ghulam Nabi Azad names his party 'Democratic Azad Party,' unveils official flag

New Delhi: Former Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi announced the name of his new party - 'Democratic Azad Party' on Monday (September 26) in a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad who was a very senior leader of the Indian National Congress resigned from the grand old party on August 26.

Azad also unveiled the official flag of 'Democratic Azad Party' which is a tri-coloured flag with blue, white and mustard color stripes. According to former Congress Veteran the blue colour in the party flag depicts "freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky." The white colour stands for peace and the mustard indicates "creativity and unity in diversity."

Earlier, Congress' former Jammu and Kashmir Chief, Azad, in his first public meeting in Jammu after quitting Congress, had announced to launch of his own political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood. He had said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the party's name and flag.

At the rally after breaking away from his five-decade-long association with the Congress party Azad told ANI, "My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile,".

Azad said that the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.

He lashed out at Congress and said that people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party) but their reach is limited to computer tweets. Criticising the party, Azad told ANI, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground."