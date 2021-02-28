Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Narendra Modi, says THIS about him at an event in Jammu

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that he was proud of him and respected that the BJP leader did not hide his 'true self'.

Speaking at a public event in Jammu, the former Chief Minister said, "I like a lot of things about many leaders. I am from the village and feel proud... Even our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) hails from the village and used to sell tea. We are political rivals but I appreciate that he does not hide his true self."

He drew parallels between himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that like him PM Modi had not forgotten his roots and proudly calls himself a "chaiwala".

Earlier, Azad retired from the Rajya Sabha and an emotional PM Modi had bid adieu to him by recalling his long association with the senior leader.

"The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House," PM Modi had said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, as many as 23 dissenting leaders of Congress once again raised their voice expressing better leadership for the party.

Calling for leadership and organisational changes in the Congress, these leaders accused that the party was "getting weaker".