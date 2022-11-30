'Gifted me a ring that belonged to Shraddha': Aftab Poonawalla's recent girlfriend's disturbing revelations

NEW DELHI: Murder accused Aftab Poonawalla's most recent ex-girlfriend who is a psychiatrist by profession, in a statement to the police, said that she was shocked to her bones after she learned that Aftab had murdered his other ex-girlfriend and live-in partner, Shraddha Walker, in such a brutal manner. She said that she met Aftab after the murder and when she visited his residence, Shraddha's cut body parts were still in the 300-litre fridge. In another disturbing revelation, the woman said that Aftab had gifted her an artificial ring that reportedly belonged to Shraddha on October 12. Although the woman was a practising psychiatrist, she had no inkling of Aftab's murderous and criminal side. In her statement to the cops, she said that she had come to Aftab's flat in Delhi twice in October. Talking about Aftab's behaviour, she said that he was never fearful and would often talk about his home in Mumbai. She described his behaviour at the time as "caring" and said that she never felt that there was something wrong with his mental state.

The woman and Aftab had also met through the dating app Bumble where he had met the woman he allegedly murdered - Shraddha Walker. He had also matched with a girl on Bumble on May 30 which was 12 days after the murder of Shraddha Walker. Delhi police revealed that Aftab was in contact with 15-20 girls on different dating sites.

"Aftab had a collection of different varieties of deodorants and perfumes and would often give me perfumes as gifts," said Aftab's psychiatrist love interest.

She also said that he seemed to have a smoking addiction as he would smoke a lot of cigarettes even though he spoke about giving up the unhealthy habit. Aftab would talk to her about how chefs decorate the food in the restaurant. Aftab had done a course in hotel management and even ran a food blog on Instagram. After learning about Aftab's alleged heinous crimes, the psychiatrist said that she needed counselling to get over the shock of dating Aftab.

