‘Had relationship with several girls’: Shraddha Walkar’s killer Aftab Amin Poonawalla confesses during polygraph test

New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the man accused of killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has now confessed that he had relationship with several girls during his polygraph test that was conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in the national capital on Tuesday. According to FSL sources, Aftab has also confessed that he murdered Shraddha and disposed of her body parts in forest areas of Delhi and Gurugram..

The FSL sources also claimed that he does not regret killing Shraddha, his live-in partner, and chopping her body into several pieces and disposing of them as part of his plan to hide his crime. He will now be taken for the narco-analysis test on December 5 although the findings of both polygraph and narco-analysis are not admissible as evidence in the court.

Shraddha murder case | Accused Aftab Poonawala has confessed that he murdered Shraddha and disposed off parts of her body in a jungle. He has also confessed to being in a relationship with several girls: FSL Sources — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

It may be noted that a Delhi court recently gave its nod for conducting polygraph and narco-analysis tests on Aftab. He was brought for the fifth time to the FSL office on Tuesday amid high security, a day after the Delhi Police van carrying him was attacked by a violent sword-wielding mob.

In view of the attack and rising public anger against him, the Border Security Force (BSF) was asked to provide security outside the FSL office. Delhi Police, which is probing the brutal Shraddha murder case, has collected several pieces of evidence in connection with the case but is yet to recover the victim’s head and several knives used by Aftab as murder weapons.

Delhi Police had earlier told the court that Aftab has been misleading the investigators and not cooperating in the ongoing probe. The Delhi Police cracked the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Poonawalla on November 12 for brutally murdering his girlfriend on the basis of a missing person complaint filed by the girl’s father.

Aftab and Shraddha, a call center employee in Mumbai, had met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha as she was pressurising him for marriage. After killing her in a fit of rage on May 18, Aftab researched on Google and carefully planned before disposing of her body.

Aftab had confessed before police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in the chopping of the body. He also did an extensive search on Google on how to clean blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and used that information to dispose of the blood-soaked clothes of the victim.

(With Additional Agency Inputs)