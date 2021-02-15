हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Police

Girdhari, main shooter involved in Ajit Singh murder case, shot dead in Lucknow

Girdhari, the main shooter involved in the murder case of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, shot dead by Police in an encounter on Monday morning. The shooter was trying to escape from the police custody in Vibhuti Khand of Gomati Nagar following which the encounter took place. 

Girdhari, main shooter involved in Ajit Singh murder case, shot dead in Lucknow
Representational Image: ANI

Lucknow: Girdhari, the main shooter involved in the murder case of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, shot dead by Police in an encounter on Monday (February 15) morning. The shooter was trying to escape from the Police custody in Vibhuti Khand of Gomati Nagar following which the encounter took place. 

Ajit Singh, the henchman of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead near the Kathauta crossing in Lucknow on January 6, 2021.

Meanwhile, other details are awaited. 

UP PoliceMukhtar AnsariLucknow police
