Girl, her brothers evicted from MP hostel for complaining about molestation

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a minor girl was allegedly evicted from her hostel after she complained against the in-charge for molesting her, as reported by news agency ANI on Thursday.

The girl, along with her two brothers, was thrown out from the school hostel in Damoh district of the state. She had lodged a police complaint against the hostel in-charge named Kallu.

The victim belongs to a tribal community who along with her brothers used to study in a school run by a Christian missionary.

The family of the victim has requested the police to look into the matter and take appropriate action against those guilty.

A police investigation is underway in the case. The police have assured strict action against the culprit.

RS Vailvanshi, SP Damoh said, “The matter is being investigated. Strict action will be taken against the culprit.”