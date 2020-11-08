हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Girl, boyfriend shot at by relatives over love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Police said the incident took place at Pipalheda village under the Khatoli police station and the accused in a cousin of the girl, who was opposed to their relationship.

Girl, boyfriend shot at by relatives over love affair in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
Representational Image

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 17-year-old girl and her lover were shot at over their relationship at a Muzaffarnagar village, police said on Saturday (November 7).

Police said the incident took place at Pipalheda village under the Khatoli police station and the accused in a cousin of the girl, who was opposed to their relationship.

The girl and her 18-year-old lover were shifted to a hospital in a serious condition, according to SHO HN Singh said.

Villagers said the girl's family was opposed to their relationship as both belonged to different castes.

Uttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarcrimehonour killing
