topStoriesenglish2577757
NewsIndia
GANG RAPE

Girl Gang Raped in J'khand's Gumla; 5 Including 2 minors Arrested

The incident took place late on Sunday night, when the girl was returning home from the wedding with a female and male friend.

Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:21 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Girl Gang Raped in J'khand's Gumla; 5 Including 2 minors Arrested

Ranchi, Feb 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand police on Monday arrested five persons, including two minors accused of gang raping a minor girl when she was returning from a wedding in Dewaki village of Gumla district.

Three of the accused have been sent to jail while the two minors have been sent to a juvenile home on the complaint of the victim lodged at Ghaghra police station.

The incident took place late on Sunday night, when the girl was returning home from the wedding with a female and male friend.

The accused thrashed her two friends and chased them away by threatening to kill them, before gang raping her in the bushes and then fleeing from the spot.

The girl managed to reach home and informed her family of the incident.

The two minors have been sent to the child reform home by the police, while the other three accused have been identified as Naveen Oraon, Bindeshwar Oraon and Lakshmi Oraon.

All the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Police officer Manish Chandra Lal gave information about the incident during a press conference on Monday.

He said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under various sections including the POCSO Act.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Gang RapePOCSO ActGumla gand rapeNaveen Oraon

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985