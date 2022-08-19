New Delhi: Amid a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal launched a "Missed Call" campaign for his "national mission" on Friday (August 19, 2022). AAP chief Kejriwal today urged 130 crore people of the country "to make India the world's strongest nation" hours after the CBI launched raids over the AAP’s excise policy in the national capital.

"I am issuing a number today, missed call number 9510001000. Those who want to join this mission, those who want to see India as the number 1 nation in the world, the most powerful nation. the best nation should join this mission," said Delhi CM.

"There is no need to panic over the CBI raid, let them do their work. They have orders from above to harass us," Kejriwal said in a video address, accusing the central government of targeting AAP leaders because of their good work that had been praised globally.

During the video address, Delhi CM yet again referred to the article in the New York Times on the Delhi government's education policy.

"Today, I have come to share some good news with you. This is something that will make every Indian proud. I want to congratulate everyone. In NYT - America's biggest newspaper - the report on Delhi education model was published. It spoke of the revolution in the Delhi government schools," Kejriwal said.