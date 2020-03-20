हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirbhaya

Glad that Nirbhaya's family got justice, says Telangana vet's father

"I am glad that Nirbhaya`s family has got justice. It was late, it took seven years but they got justice," he told ANI on Friday. 

Glad that Nirbhaya&#039;s family got justice, says Telangana vet&#039;s father

Hyderabad: Commenting on the hanging of Nirbhaya convicts in Tihar jail, father of Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was gang-raped and killed by four people in Telangana in 2019, said he is contended that Nirbhaya`s family has got justice.

"I am glad that Nirbhaya`s family has got justice. It was late, it took seven years but they got justice," he told ANI on Friday. The veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt her body in Telangana`s Shamshabad on November 27.

Later, four accused were nabbed by police. On December 6, 2019, they were gunned down in an encounter with the police near Chattanpalli after they allegedly tried to snatch the weapons in a bid to flee. All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case -- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- were hanged to death at 5:30 am on Sunday.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in the prison during the trial, while the juvenile was released from a correction home after a period of three years.

Tags:
Nirbhaya2012 Delhi gangrapeDelhi gangrape case
Next
Story

India records 236 positive cases for coronavirus till Friday evening

Must Watch

PT5M34S

5 more persons tested corona positive due to Kanika