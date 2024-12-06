Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishanaw on Thursday said that India’s first Hyperloop test track was completed. The track, which stretches up to 410 meters, is located in IIT-M campus in Tamil Nadu’s Thaiyur.

In a post on the social media platform X, Vaishanaw shared glimpses of the Hyperloop test track and hailed the Railways team, IIT-Madras, the Avishkar Hyperloop team, and the incubated startup TuTr.

“Watch: Bharat’s first Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed. Team Railways, IIT-Madras’ Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr (incubated startup) At IIT-M discovery campus, Thaiyur,” the Union Minister said in the post.

Hyperloop works on a technology that would use magnetic levitation in low-pressure tubes to transport people and goods at airplane-like speeds.

In March 2022, IIT-Madras approached the Ministry of Railways with a proposal for collaborative working on development of contactless pod prototype and development of first-of-its-kind Hyperloop Test Facility at its Discovery Campus (at Thaiyur), according to a PTI raport.

Once established, the proposed facility would offer the world's largest Hyperloop Vacuum Tube that can be used as Test Bed for further research on Hyperloop by Indian Railways. The institute sought support from the Railways for manufacturing assistance, formulation of safety regulations, and access to its electrical testing facilities. It has also requested funding support from the Ministry of Railways for taking this project forward. The estimated cost of the project, as conveyed by IIT Madras, is ₹ 8.34 crore.

