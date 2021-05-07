Goa announces 15-day curfew amid COVID-19 surge, bans weddings, all events

New Delhi: The Goa government on Friday (May 7) announced a 15-day curfew in the state from May 9 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. In another decision, carrying negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate has been made mandatory for visitors arriving from other states.

During the curfew period, grocery shops can remain open from 9 am to 1 pm while there would be no restrictions on pharmacies and other medical facilities, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The decision to impose curfew had to be taken as people are disobeying existing restrictions, he told reporters. "Hardly 25 per cent of people have to actually move out of house. But we have seen people unnecessarily loitering outside," he said.

CM Pramod Sawant makes COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination certificate mandatory in Goa

A COVID-19 negative test report or vaccination certificate will be mandatory for the tourists arriving in the state, he said.

All events, wedding functions, gatherings banned during the curfew period in Goa

All events including weddings should be cancelled for the period of curfew as such gatherings are contributing to the spread of the virus, Sawant said.

On May 6, Goa reported its highest daily rise of 3,869 COVID-19 cases besides 58 deaths.

