Goa Assembly Polls 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to announce party's CM candidate today

Panaji (Goa): After announcing the CM candidate for Punjab, it's Aam Aadmi Party's turn to name its face for Goa. AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the party's CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji today.

Kejriwal had held a door-to-door campaign on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa, which is scheduled to go to polls this February. As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members was seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

Meanwhile, the battle for Goa is hotting up ahead of the Assembly polls 2022. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that BJP will form a majority government with at least 22 seats in the Union Territory. Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant said, "For the first time, the BJP is contesting on all 40 seats in Goa. I am sure that the BJP will form the majority government. Our target is to win 22 plus seats in the state."He further added, "The BJP is in the government for the past 10 years. I have been the chief minister for the last three years. In so many years, we have initiated several development projects in the state and the people of Goa are happy. People are willing to vote for us again and bring us to power."

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

