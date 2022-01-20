हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
assembly election 2022

Goa Assembly polls 2022: BJP announces list of 34 candidates, CM Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

Panaji: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday (January 20, 2022) announced 34 candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections. 

Notably, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar`s name is not on the list. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim, while Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon.

Sitting MLA from Panjim has been given the ticket while Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was offered other alternatives but he refused the first one. Talks on with him. We feel he should agree, Devendra Fandvais said.

This information was given by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a press conference today. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

