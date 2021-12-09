हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Goa Assembly polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to launch campaign on December 10

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reportedly address a convention of party workers of Mormugao at Goa's Chicalim ground where prominent activists will join Congress.

Goa Assembly polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to launch campaign on December 10
File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections next year, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the state to launch the poll campaign in the state on December 10. 

As per ANI sources, Vadra will address a public meeting and will interact with various groups. As per the itinerary, the Congress leader will visit Assolna where she will lay a wreath at the Martyrs` Memorial, interact and dine with tribal women at Morpirla in Quepem taluka, and meet `Amchem Mollem` student activists at MCC hall, Margao.

Vadra is also likely to address a women`s convention `Priyadarshani` at the Costa ground, Aquem. She will also interact with Mahila Congress office bearers and functionaries. A convention of party workers of Mormugao will be held at Chicalim ground where prominent activists will join Congress. 

 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is currently busy with campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, which will also witness polls in 2022. 

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, after his meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi, hinted at a pre-poll alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and Goa.  Speaking on the meeting, Raut had told ANI, "It was a positive meeting. We are thinking of working together in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. Along with the discussion on the politics of the country, there were talks about the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections. If possible, Shiv Sena and Congress will fight the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa together."

Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party (GFP) has formed a coalition with Congress for the 2022 polls to 40-member House. 

(With agency inputs)

