Goa

Goa braces for cyclone-fuelled rain over next 48 hrs, people advised not to visit beaches

An advisory about high waves in the 2.8-4 metre range was also issued by Drishti Marine, a firm contracted by the state government to provide lifeguards at beaches.

File Photo

Panaji: People have been advised not to visit beaches or venture into the sea over the next 48 hours as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of north and south Goa districts with wind speeds of 45-55 kilometres per hour, officials said on Monday.

The firm said it had posted reg flags on the beaches along the state's 105-kilometre coastline, which indicate that the area is dangerous for swimming.

