Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar dies: Leaders pay condolences

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar died in Panaji on Sunday after suffering from a prolonged illness. He was 63.

The senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment in hospitals in New York, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi since February 2018.

A condolence meet will be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sadness over Manohar Parrikar's demise and called him an unparalleled leader. "Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,"" tweeted the Prime Minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed deep shock over the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and said, "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten #PresidentKovind," tweeted President Kovind.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed deep sadness over the death of Manohar Parrikar and tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa. He is one of the most lovable and honest senior politicians of our country. He was a dynamic and dedicated individual who led life full of values and principles. #Parrikar"

Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa.

BJP President Amit Shah termed Parrikar's death as a huge loss for nation and remembered his commitment for the welfare of people.

"Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary," he tweeted.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also expressed deep sadness over the demise of Parrikar and called him one of Goa's favourite sons. "I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also offered her condolence and said that Shri Manohar Parrikar was a sincere, honest and sensitive political activist.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled," she tweeted.

Home Minister Rajnath has expressed deep shock and pain over the demise of Parrikar. He remembered him as an honest leader who was known for his simplicity. "Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," tweeted Singh.

Finance Minister Jaitley has expressed pain over the demise of Parrikar and said that he will be missed by everyone. "Saddened to know about the demise of senior BJP leader Shri Manohar Parrikar ji, Chief Minister of Goa. He always led by example in his public life & was loved by masses. He will be missed by everyone of us. May God render peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti ॐ शान्ति," tweeted Jaitley.

Defence Ministry has conveyed deep condolences on demise of Manohar Parrikar. "@DefenceMinIndia conveys deep condolences on demise of former RM, Mr @manoharparrikar. With hallmarks of strong & decisive leadership, Mr Manohar Parrikar will be missed by whole of the def establishment. Mr Parrikar was at the helm in defence of the Nation from 2014 to 2017," tweeted the Defence Ministry spokesperson.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid his tribute to Parrikar and said that he was a symbol of simplicity. "Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them," tweeted Kejriwal.

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani posted an emotional tweet remebering Parrikar. "A leader, a mentor, a friend- Parrikar Sir meant all that & more to my family. But then every Goan can say the same for that was the persona of Manohar Parrikar. He taught me dignity in the face of adversity, loyalty in tough times & perseverance so that determined goals are met," Irani said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge remembered Parrikar as a good human being and said that his demise has left a big void in Indian politics. "He (Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) was a good human being. His passing away has left a huge gap in politics; we have lost a good politician. His demise has caused us immense grief. I express my grief and I pay my tributes on behalf of my party and myself," Kharge told ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi also paid her tribute to Manohar Parrikar and said, "My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace."

Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has also condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar. "Deeply condole the sad demise of Manohar Parrikar. A brilliant IIT graduate, an outstanding CM of Goa, an accomplished Defence Minister, a man of impeccable integrity, firm believer in good governance and above all a good human being. Miss you Manohar Ji," he tweeted.

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda expressed his grief on Manohar Parrikar's death and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. May God give his family the strength to bear this loss."

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

Parrikar is survived by two sons. His wife Medha Parrikar died in 2001 following an illness.