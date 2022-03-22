Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant to take oath on March 28, PM Modi to attend ceremony, say sources

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant is all set to take oath on March 28. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to attend the oath ceremony.

Earlier Sawant had said that he has invited Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda for his swearing-in ceremony as Goa CM. "I have invited PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda," Sawant had said on Monday (March 21).

Sawant had also met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and staked his claim to form the government in Goa. Earlier on March 21, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central observer for Goa Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the party has unanimously elected Sawant to be the Chief Minister again.

"Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party and everyone unanimously elected him as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for the next 5 years," Tomar had said.

"Invites have been also sent out to the chief ministers of all the party-ruled states and president of all the state units. We have planned a grand ceremony for the third consecutive term of the BJP government in Goa," a senior Goa BJP leader had said.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats. The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

(With ANI inputs)

