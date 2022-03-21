हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa government formation

Pramod Sawant to continue as Goa Chief Minister

Acting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been picked as BJP's legislative leader for a second time. Pramod Sawant was announced as party's Chief Ministerial pick after a meet in Panaji that saw the presence of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as BJP's central observers.

Pramod Sawant to continue as Goa Chief Minister
Pramod Sawant was announced as party's Chief Ministerial pick after a meet in Panaji.

Acting Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has been picked as BJP's legislative leader for a second time. Pramod Sawant was announced as party's Chief Ministerial pick after a meet in Panaji that saw the presence of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as BJP's central observers.

The BJP will stake a claim and approach Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai to form the government. Earlier on Saturday, Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss government formation.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and decimated Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates.

