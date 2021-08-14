Goa CM issues stern warning to locals who stop Navy from unfurling National flag

New Delhi: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant warned the residents of Sao Jacinto island in South Goa after an incident of islanders stopping the Indian Navy from raising the national flag in the area. Sawant said that such "anti-India activities" would be dealt with an "iron fist".

Further, he told the naval authorities to continue with the scheduled programme of unfurling the tricolour there. The Navy had cancelled the plan as the locals were objecting to it.

Naval officials said that the Ministry of Defence had planned unfurling of the national flag on islands across the nation between August 13 and 15 as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

A spokesperson of the Navy's INS Hansa base near Dabolim said that a team from the Goa Naval Area visited the islands of the state when the incident happened.

"However, the plan at Jacinto island had to be cancelled due to the objection by local residents," he said.

The residents, however, said that they were against the unfurling of the flag, but were afraid that the Navy's function scheduled on Sunday could be the beginning of Centre taking over the island under the Major Ports Authorities Bill, 2020 in the future.

(With inputs from PTI)