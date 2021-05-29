हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Goa extends COVID-19 curfew to curb spread of Coronavirus

Goa, which has a population of 16 lakh, has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last one month.

Goa extends COVID-19 curfew to curb spread of Coronavirus
Picture credit: PTI

Panaji: The Goa state government on Saturday (May 29) announced that it has extended the ongoing COVID-related curfew till June 7.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 am of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors," the Goa Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

On May 17, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced a state level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The curfew was later extended to May 31.

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 am to 1 pm during the period of the curfew, while medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 am to 7 pm during the curfew period.

Goa currently has 15,326 active cases, while 2,570 persons have died due to COVID-19 related complications since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of five lakh anti-COVID vaccine doses have been administered to the people in Goa so far, with the state government saying that the 'Tika Utsav' has helped it in reaching out to the beneficiaries, especially in the rural parts.

Goa, which has a population of 16 lakh, has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases over the last one month.

In all, 1,53,456 persons have tested positive in Goa.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Goa COVIDCoronavirusGoa lockdown
Next
Story

Three AK rifles, four pistols recovered along LoC in Kashmir's Tangdhar: Police

Must Watch

PT8M19S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day