Goa extends COVID curbs till July 12 amid Delta Plus variant concerns, shops timings revised

New Delhi: After reviewing the Coronavirus situation, the Goa government on Friday (July 2) extended the lockdown until July 12. Issuing a fresh order, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant relaxed the timing of the shops and said the local shops can now open from 7 am to 6 pm. Moreover, the state government has allowed the salons and outdoor sports complexes, stadiums to open this time.

"State-level curfew extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloons and outdoor sports complexes/stadiums may also be open," CM Pramod Sawant said. Goa first imposed a curfew in the state on May 9 this year and it has been extended several times since then.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured that the contractual health workers in the state, who served during the coronavirus pandemic, will be given priority in government services. CM Sawant also said that those who worked in health sector during this crisis would be allowed to continue in their services. "There are several AYUSH doctors who were working on a minimum salary basis, their issue also will be resolved," he said.

On June 26, the Goa government had extended the lockdown till July 5 amid concerns of the New Delta Plus Variants which were detected in neighbouring states. Goa recorded 231 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday while 221 patients recovered, according to the health department.

