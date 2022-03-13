Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai calls Assembly session on March 15 for MLAs to take oath

Panaji: Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the session of the state legislative Assembly on March 15 for new MLAs to take oath.

A circular issued in this regard also said MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar will be administered oath as pro-tem speaker on March 14 at Raj Bhavan by the governor after which the former would conduct the oath taking ceremony for other legislators.

Governor calls convening of new Assembly on March 15 for the purpose of administering the oath or affirmation to the newly elected members: Goa Raj Bhavan pic.twitter.com/uKE9h0UFKI — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

The BJP won 20 seats in the polls to the 40-member Assembly, voting for which was held on February 14 and the results were declared on March 10.

The BJP, which has been promised support by three Independent MLAs, will stake claim to form a government in the coastal state on Monday, sources said.

Live TV