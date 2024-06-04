LIVE | Goa Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Goa Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Goa, which has 2 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on three phases starts from May 7. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Goa along with other states.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Goa

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Shripad Yesso Naik North Goa Goa BJP TBD TBD 2 Ramakant Khalap North Goa Goa INC TBD TBD 3 Capt. Viriato Fernandez South Goa Goa INC TBD TBD 4 Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo South Goa Goa BJP TBD TBD

Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are the major parties and some other regional parties. The exit polls predict the Congress and the BJP are expected to win one Lok Sabha seat each in the coastal state of Goa.



