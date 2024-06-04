LIVE | Goa Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Goa Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Uttarakhand voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Goa Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Goa, which has 2 Lok Sabha seats went to polls on three phases starts from May 7. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Goa along with other states.
Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Goa
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|North Goa Goa
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Ramakant Khalap
|North Goa Goa
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Capt. Viriato Fernandez
|South Goa Goa
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo
|South Goa Goa
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are the major parties and some other regional parties. The exit polls predict the Congress and the BJP are expected to win one Lok Sabha seat each in the coastal state of Goa.
