covid curfew

Goa to extend COVID-19 curfew till June 21: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on June 12.

Goa to extend COVID-19 curfew till June 21: CM Pramod Sawant
File photo

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday (June 12) announced an extension of the coronavirus-induced "curfew" in the state till June 21 with some more relaxations.

The Chief Minister said the curfew will be extended upto 7 am on June 21.

"Shops, including in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function with upto 50 persons have been permitted...," he said on Twitter late in the evening.

"Detailed order will be issued by District Collectors,” CM Sawant said.

Goa recorded 472 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the caseload to 1,62,048, a health department official said.

With 15 patients succumbing during the day, the death toll in the state reached 2,914.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,54,077 with 601 persons getting discharged from hospitals.

The number of active cases in the state is 5,057, the official said.

With 3,278 new coronavirus tests, the total of tests conducted in the state rose to 8,65,133.

